Bury Tomorrow to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The quintet will be joined by the likes of August Burns Red, Miss May I and Thornhill at the O2 Institute show.

Formed in 2006, Bury Tomorrow is best known for songs such as Choke, Black Flame, Man on Fire, Better Below, Grey and more.

Earlier this year the band released their sixth studio album, titled Cannibal.

Bury Tomorrow will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 20, 2021.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

