Menu

Advertising

Bury Tomorrow to bring headline tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Southampton metallers Bury Tomorrow will play Birmingham next year.

Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red

The quintet will be joined by the likes of August Burns Red, Miss May I and Thornhill at the O2 Institute show.

Formed in 2006, Bury Tomorrow is best known for songs such as Choke, Black Flame, Man on Fire, Better Below, Grey and more.

Earlier this year the band released their sixth studio album, titled Cannibal.

Bury Tomorrow will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 20, 2021.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News