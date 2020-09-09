Steps to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The five-piece - including original members Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa - is also set to release new album What The Future Holds later this year.

Speaking of the album and tour, Steps said: “We will never forget the past with Steps, it’s what made us, but we’ve got to look to the future too.

"We were so thrilled that the last album was a success and it gave us a new lease of life.

"Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re already planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet.

"We’re also thrilled to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor as our special guest on the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour – her catalogue is full of floor-fillers and she knows how to get any party started.

Steps - 5, 6, 7, 8 (Official Video)

"We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”

Formed in 1997, the group is best known for singles such as Tragedy, Last Thing On My Mind, It's the Way You Make Me Feel, Deeper Shade Of Blue and 5, 6, 7, 8 among others.

Steps has sold over 20 million records worldwide in addition to acquiring a BRIT Award nomination in 1999 for Best Newcomer while supporting Britney Spears on tour the same year.

When H & Claire departed, the group disbanded in 2001 before reforming 10 years later in 2011 for four-part documentary Steps: Reunion.

The group reformed for a second time in 2017 in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Steps will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on November 5, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 18.

For more information, click here.