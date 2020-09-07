The Specials to play Birmingham show

Formed in 1977, the band is best known for songs such as Ghost Town, You're Wondering Now, Nite Club, Rat Race and many more.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the group's eponymous debut album featuring songs such as A Message To You, Rudy and Too Much Too Young.

The album was ranked among the top ten Albums of the Year for 1979 by NME.

The group has released eight studio albums and achieved a multitude of UK top 10 singles.

The Specials will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on September 16, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

