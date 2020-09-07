Menu

Advertising

Nightwish to play Birmingham on headline tour

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Symphonic metallers Nightwish will bring their headline tour to Birmingham next year.

Nightwish

The Finnish sextet will perform at the city's Resorts World Arena with special guests Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt.

Formed in 1996, the band is famed for songs such as Sleeping Sun, Ghost Love Score, Storytime, Wish I Had An Angel and more.

Nightwish is the third-best-selling band and musical entity in Finland with record certified sales of nearly 900,000.

The group is also the most successful Finnish band worldwide, selling more than nine million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards.

The band has released six number one albums and 13 number one singles.

In 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Finnish Music Hall of Fame, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member.

Nightwish will play Resorts World Arena on May 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News