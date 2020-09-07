Nightwish to play Birmingham on headline tour

The Finnish sextet will perform at the city's Resorts World Arena with special guests Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt.

Formed in 1996, the band is famed for songs such as Sleeping Sun, Ghost Love Score, Storytime, Wish I Had An Angel and more.

Nightwish is the third-best-selling band and musical entity in Finland with record certified sales of nearly 900,000.

The group is also the most successful Finnish band worldwide, selling more than nine million records and receiving more than 60 gold and platinum awards.

The band has released six number one albums and 13 number one singles.

In 2018, Nightwish was inducted into the Finnish Music Hall of Fame, becoming the honorary gallery's eleventh member.

Nightwish will play Resorts World Arena on May 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.