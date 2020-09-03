Singers meet again for outdoor rehearsal

The Cantiones choir, based in Oswestry, met outside at the weekend for a 90 minute rehearsal, with members saying it was a wonderfully uplifting experience after silence during the pandemic’s worst months.

Musical director, Martin Bussey, led the socially distanced rehearsal at a very distance. During lockdown he has provided weekly rehearsal videos to practice at home but he said there was nothing better than singing as a group.

Following the results of research into aerosol transmission of Covid-19 as it relates to speaking, singing and playing woodwind and brass instruments The choir had to follow strict new guidance with a risk assessment before meeting on Sunday in the garden of one of the members.

Sian Tasker said: “More than half the choir felt that sufficient safety measures had been put in place to attend and everyone who came was delighted to be singing again.” Of course it was initially quite odd to be singing two metres from anyone else but it soon started to feel less difficult, especially with the encouragement of Martin.

The Cantiones choir practices outside

She said choirs’ inability to sing together has been challenging as the benefits of singing as a group have been well documented.

“Singers mention the formation of social bonds, emotionally connecting many individuals simultaneously, social interaction and a sense of belonging, improvement of breathing, posture and muscle tension, improving self-esteem, and self-confidence as some of the reasons group singing is so enjoyable.

“We enjoy meeting up with like-minded people, a sense of achievement after a good rehearsal, a sense of common purpose and a contribution to well-being by stress-busting and

keeping the mind active. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed raising their voices on such a sunny day and looks forward to meeting again later this month.”