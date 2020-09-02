Erasure to play Birmingham show

The tour comes in support of the eighties pop icons' 18th studio album, The Neon, released earlier this year.

Group member Andy Bell said: “We’re so excited to be able to - at last - announce dates for The Neon Tour.

"We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe."

Formed in 1985, the group is best known for songs such as Who Needs Love Like That, Sometimes, A Little Respect, Always, Chains of Love and more.

Erasure have penned over 200 songs and have sold over 25 million albums worldwide.

The group will perform at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on October 16.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

