Record enthusiasts turn out for annual celebration of vinyl in Shrewsbury

Record Store Day has become a fixture in the calendar over recent years, with a host of limited pressings available to buy.

Tubeway Records in Shrewsbury was one of the venues taking part in the event, with the customary queues of customers lined up outside the store waiting for their chance to grab a sought after exclusive on Saturday morning.

Due to coronavirus rules it was a little different with customers lined up in masks as they waited for the Pride Hill-based shop to open its doors.

This year's event has been split across several days, with record drops in August, September, and October, instead of one day as previously.

Saturday's event saw the usual wide and varied line-up of releases for the day, including sought-after versions of David Bowie, Gary Numan, Motorhead, and Black Sabbath recordings.

Tubeway Records thanked customers for their support while the shop said few titles are leftover and will be available when the store reopens on Tuesday.

Other stores across the West Midlands took part and at Vintage and Vinyl in Wolverhampton they said that despite lowering their expectations for the event, it had been a success.

Claire Howell, the store's owner, said: "It was a good day. Obviously very different than last year and any other year.

Advertising

"The queue was a lot shorter but we knew it was going to be less, as Record Store Day has been split over three days this year, one in August, one in September and one in October. So obviously not as successful as before.

"We had hand sanitiser as people went in, screens round the counter, and people wore their masks in store. We could only have 12 to 15 people in at one time so we opened at 8am and had people throughout the morning."

She added: "We ordered 70 per cent less stock than normal - that's how cautious we were.

"But given the circumstances, we thought it was a success."