Mercyful Fate announced as final Bloodstock 2021 headliner

Mercyful Fate will headline the Ronnie James Dio stage at the Catton Park event.

They will be joined by Dimmu Borgir for the three-day festival set to take place in August next year.

The bands will join the likes of Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Skindred, Saxon, Paradise Lost and many more.

Formed in 1981, Mercyful Fate reformed in 2019 following a lengthy hiatus.

The Danish heavy metal group have released seven studio albums, two extended plays, and four compilations.

The Bloodstock 2021 line-up

Speaking ahead of the festival, vocalist King Diamond said: “It is with sinister pleasure Mercyful Fate will finally bring the Devil himself to Bloodstock Summer ‘21.

"We cannot wait and neither can he. It’s gonna be dark as hell.”

The festival returns in 2021 after being cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus.

It will take place at Catton Park from August 11 to 15.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.