Remixing catalogue as Foals release new album

A final volume in the series will be issued later this summer, before the highlights are compiled into the ‘Collected Reworks’ vinyl box set, which will be released on October 9th and is available to pre-order. The vinyl box set will feature three 140 gram records pressed on yellow, green and pink vinyl and will be collated in a slipcase package.

The band have launched Collected Reworks Vol. II with a brand new Wash Off remix courtesy of KUU. A new project from Alex Metric and Riton, KUU switch the track’s mood from restless, nervous energy to a blissed out Balearic dub. In keeping with the spirit of reinvention that’s a hallmark of Foals’ remixes, KUU place a fresh spin on the song without compromising the identity of the original.

It’s a trait that runs right through Collected Reworks Vol. II, much of which features tracks that are debuting on Spotify and Apple Music. There’s a flashback to Foals’ early years with a remix of Hummer from Surkin, the French artist who later produced M.I.A. and went on to release an EP for Brodinski’s Bromance label under the alias GENER8ION. Mura Masa’s glitchy take on Night Swimmers emerged shortly before his reputation exploded with Love$ick (featuring A$AP Rocky), while Jono Ma of Foals’ friends and previous touring partners Jagwar Ma brings pounding beats to Mountain At My Gates.

Another highlight of the package comes with two dark-hued takes on What Went Down. The Haxan Cloak offers a nightmarish attack of deconstructed industrial, which is far more intense but just as unsettling as his score for last year’s cult horror Midsommar. Meanwhile Bandwidth’s remix remains one of the only releases from the duo, who consist of Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Scott Kirkland of The Crystal Method.

Foals also invite fans to submit their own versions of the Collected Reworks artwork. Fans can download the PSD files of both volumes and then share their interpretations by tagging in @Foals at social media alongside #CollectedReworks. It represents Foals’ latest fan-focused creative initiative after they shared the best submissions from a call to remix Wash Off.

2019 saw Foals embark upon an unforgettable journey through the Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost era. Over the course of the project, Foals landed their first UK #1 album and earned three prestigious awards: Best Group at the BRIT Awards, Best Album at the Q Awards and Best Live Act at the NME Awards. It was also nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Foals are set to return to the live arena in 2021. They’ll play a rearranged UK tour that includes three nights at London’s Olympia as well as a selection of major European festival dates. Please see the official website for the latest updates on forthcoming live shows.