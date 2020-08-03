Marc Almond to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The Soft Cell star's Chaos and The Hits tour comes to the city's Symphony Hall next year.

His last album, Chaos and a Dancing Star, was released to critical acclaim earlier this year.

Marc was able to perform a one off concert in February 2020 at the Festival Hall with co-writer Producer Chris Braide, joined by guest Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.

This was recorded for a future live album release.

The 63-year-old's lauded career, spanning over four decades, has seen him receive an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2013, as well as an OBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for his services to arts and culture.

The singer/songwriter has had international singles and albums chart success with Soft Cell and as a solo artist, including the likes of Tainted Love, Where Did Our Love Go?, A Kind Of Love, Love Runs Rings and more.

Marc Almond will play Birmingham Symphony Hall on May 12.

