KISS, Biffy Clyro, System Of A Down and more: Download Festival set to return for 2021 with first announcement

KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down are set to headline the annual Donnington Park event, with more than 70 additional acts.

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

"Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”

Biffy Clyro said: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021. It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band.

"Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again."

Fans at Download Festival 2019. Photo credit: David Dillon

Among the bands set to play are Korn, Deftones, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, The Distillers, Funeral For A Friend, Steel Panther, The Darkness, Black Veil Brides and Alestorm.

Walsall rockers Stone Broken are also set to perform the Second Stage on the Saturday of the event, among the likes of Poppy, The Wildhearts, Bush, Daughtry, Mastodon and Killswitch Engage.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all.

"We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us.

"Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited.

"We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”

The festival will take place from June 4 to 6 at Donnington Park.

Tickets are available now from the Download Festival website.

Various bands set to perform have expressed their excitement for the return of the festival:

