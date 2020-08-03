Advertising
KISS, Biffy Clyro, System Of A Down and more: Download Festival set to return for 2021 with first announcement
Download Festival is set to return for 2021 after its cancellation this year.
KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down are set to headline the annual Donnington Park event, with more than 70 additional acts.
System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
"Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”
Read our coverage of last year's event here:
- Rock fans enjoy stellar weekend of music at Download Festival - review with bumper gallery
- Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool and more: Top acts to see at Download Festival 2019
- Download Festival 2019: How can I get there? Where can I camp? And what can I bring?
- Drownload: Rock fans leave Download Festival before it starts due to rain and mud
Biffy Clyro said: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021. It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band.
"Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again."
Advertising
Among the bands set to play are Korn, Deftones, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, The Distillers, Funeral For A Friend, Steel Panther, The Darkness, Black Veil Brides and Alestorm.
Read more:
- Download Festival cancelled due to coronavirus
- Download Festival 2020: Bring the action into your home with our top songs
- Download fans enjoy festival from home with creative set ups - with pictures
- Download Festival raises £125,000 for NHS with charity t-shirts
Advertising
Walsall rockers Stone Broken are also set to perform the Second Stage on the Saturday of the event, among the likes of Poppy, The Wildhearts, Bush, Daughtry, Mastodon and Killswitch Engage.
Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all.
"We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us.
"Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited.
"We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”
The festival will take place from June 4 to 6 at Donnington Park.
Tickets are available now from the Download Festival website.
Various bands set to perform have expressed their excitement for the return of the festival:
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.