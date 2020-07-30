The Stranglers announce rescheduled Birmingham show

The punk icons will now perform at the city's O2 Academy on April 10, with all original tickets remaining valid.

The tour will be dedicated to former keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who died after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

The tour will kick off on his birthday, March 29, in Lincoln. It was also decided that the tour should finish at the Corn Exchange in Dave’s adopted hometown of Cambridge.

The group has announced that these shows will be the last time they intend to play together 'in this way'.

The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive career spanning more than 45 years.

Formed in 1974, the quartet is best known for songs such as Golden Brown, No More Heroes, Peaches, Always the Sun, Skin Deep and many more.

The group has gone through various line-up changes, and currently consists on Jean-Jacques Burnel, Dave Greenfield, Baz Warne and Jim Macauley.

They have released 14 studio albums, with the latest, Giants, being released in 2012.

Their music has been featured in a number of TV shows and films, including Snatch, Black Mirror, Mystery Men, Queer as Folk, Hardcore Henry and Sexy Beast.

