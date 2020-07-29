Oswestry school appoints Aled Phillips new director of music

From September the sound of music will be filling the halls of Oswestry School when Aled Phillips joins the school and takes up the posts.

Mr Phillips has local links and his first teaching experience was in The Alun secondary school in Mold. After six years there he took the position of Head of Music at Dinas Bran in Llangollen.

He is currently the Director of Music at St Ambrose College in Hale.

From an early age he would sit alongside his father in a male voice choir, and from there his love and passions for music began.

He has worked with various choirs, all over the country, for more than 20 years, winning awards and competitions for his work.

As well as working with today’s leading artists, he has performed in The Royal Albert Hall and The Royal Festival Hall.

Aled Phillips

“I enjoy sharing my knowledge of music”, said Mr Phillips, “but more importantly, providing pupils with opportunities and experiences they will possibly keep hold of, and cherish, for the rest of their lives.

Advertising

“I am looking forward to singing becoming an important aspect of life in both Bellan House and Oswestry School. I have a very competitive streak, so competing and winning choral competitions throughout the country is definitely in my plans from September."

As an arranger and composer, Mr Phillips writes music for instrumental ensembles of all genres.

“Now, more than ever, music is important. It’s really good for wellbeing, both physically and mentally, of all those who participate.

“I hope all pupils will get involved in music, in one way or another. They will have the chance to just take part or become part of something even greater."