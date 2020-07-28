Jools Holland reschedules Birmingham show due to coronavirus

The show, set to come to the city's Symphony Hall on November 19 and 20 this year, will now take place December 20 and 21, 2021.

The 62-year-old musician and TV presenter commented: “Since the age of 17, I have spent my entire life performing on tour.

"Therefore, it is with sadness and disappointment that myself, my orchestra and our special guests have been forced to postpone our Autumn and Winter shows.

"Due to the world pandemic the tour will take place in 2021, with special guest performers to be announced shortly.

"If you bought tickets, you can be refunded or hopefully come and see us next year. Please check for further details on my website.

"I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to seeing us, and I speak for my whole orchestra and crew, when I say we are all longing to return to the boogie playing field next year.

"I hope that all of you are alright”.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase to move their tickets to the rescheduled dates.

Customers who cannot attend the new dates can apply for a refund up until October 30, 2020. Special guests for the 2021 tour will be announced soon.

