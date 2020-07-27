Menu

The Human League to bring DARE anniversary tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published: | Last Updated:

The Human League will bring a special anniversary tour to Birmingham next year.

The Human League perform at Wolverhampton Racecourse

The 80s pop sensations will celebrate 40 years since the release of hit album DARE with a show at the city's Utilita Arena.

DARE contained four hit singles, including number one single Don’t You Want Me.

The album stayed in the charts for five weeks and became the 1981 Christmas number one.

The album earned the group a Brit Award the following year.

The Human League hail from Sheffield and were prominent in the emerging scene there in the late 70’s/early 80’s.

Founding member Philip Oakey then took the band on to huge commercial success after first recruiting two female vocalists, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.

The band has released nine studio albums, two remix albums, one live album, six EP’s, and 30 singles.

The Human League will play Birmingham's Utilita Arena on December 4, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Rebecca Sayce

