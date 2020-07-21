Menu

Oswestry Foo Fighters tribute joins with choir for online cover of hit song

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | Music | Published:

A tribute band in Oswestry has been using lockdown to create videos and has had thousands of views on Facebook.

A selection of the band's fans taking part in a cover of Foo Fighters' hit single My Hero

Monkey Wrench, a Foo Fighters tribute band from Oswestry, have recorded videos of themselves singing and performing the iconic rock band's greatest hits.

Monkey Wrench in action

After a difficult start to the year, with many events cancelled and the entertainment industry brought to a stop by the coronavirus pandemic, the band are hoping for better things to come.

However, to entertain themselves and their local fans during lockdown, the band virtually recorded some of their favourite songs and one of the most popular ones reached more than 3,000 views on Facebook.

Their recording of My Hero had input from fans, friends and family from the Oswestry area to try and lift everyone's spirits.

Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star

