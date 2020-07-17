Top tenor Rhys Meirion looks for singing talent in Powys

Top tenor Rhys Meirion, who was brought up in Porthmadog and now lives in Pwllglas, near Ruthin, is looking for music-loving dreamers to take part in dazzling duets on his new S4C television show, Canu Gyda fy Arwr (Singing with My Idol).

Anybody wanting to have a go or nominate somebody a friend or a family member need to contact the Caernarfon-based TV production company, Cwmni Da, by August 2.

They are looking for nine people, aged from 10 to 110, to take part in the life-enhancing series which starts filming in the Autumn.

Rhys said: “I know challenges like this can be daunting, especially for people whose confidence levels might not be high, but what I will say to them is just go for it.

“Take a chance and apply – you have everything to gain and nothing to lose. What would be terrible is for the application deadline to pass by and to regret not grasping the nettle and applying.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible, for them to tell us about their musical hopes and dreams. What’s more there is virtually no limit on who can apply. We’re looking for people aged from of 10 right up to 110, and the show covers pretty much any music genre from pop to classical, rock to reggae, jazz, soul, folk, anything.”

For information and to apply visit the Cwmni Da website https://www.cwmnida.cymru, or email canu@cwmnida.tv or call 07483 904452.