Cassette label's perfect mix to raise food bank cash

James Townend, from Shrewsbury label Violent Discharge, has been working with local artists during the lockdown period to produce a mixtape. Money raised from sales will go towards the St Barnabas Food Bank in Shrewsbury.

The tape features 21 artists including Myles Newman, Carswell, The Trail of Thomas Love, Burning Salt, Cardinals and a new and exclusive track from Nicolas Naut.

The label has also teamed up with Bristol designer Cait Cooke to offer a t-shirt bundle which is available along with the standard edition tapes.

James Townend from Shrewsbury has created a mixtape with his friends to raise money for St Barnabas Food Bank. It features 21 artists. He is selling them at Left For Dead in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury. In Picture L>R: James Townend, Dominic Craven (Artist) and Andy Haddon (Left For Dead Owner).

The cassettes went on sale online and at Left for Dead record shop on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury last Friday and have gathered plenty of interest so far.

James said: "It's gone well so far, we've sold quite a few. We thought it would be a good way to give something back."

Tapes cost £7.50. To buy a tape visit Left for Dead on Wyle Cop or visit violentdischarge.bigcartel.com