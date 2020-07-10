Jazz singer to perform online concert for Willow Globe

Nia Lynn is the next special guest to hold a live online event for the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl near Rhayader on Monday, from 7pm to 8pm.

Originally from the Brecon Beacons, Nia is one of the UK's leading vocal coaches who has worked with the Donmar Warehouse and Young Vic. Resident voice coach at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), she is one of the UK’s pre-eminent vocalists and songwriters.

Nia has been a jazz singing tutor at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama since 2005 and has a flourishing song writing career, having released two successful albums with 33Jazz Records.

She will be interviewed by up and coming actor James Wilkes who appeared in the recent BBC production of His Dark Materials. The pair met whilst working together on Peter Pan and Wendy at the RSC.

It is just one of several online events organised by the Willow Globe. Question and answer sessions with various artists and experts are available on the theatre’s website - https://www.shakespearelink.org.uk/productions

The theatre has also hosted live performances via Zoom with actors performing Shakespeare plays from two different continents.

This event and the previous archive events are all free to watch but the Willow Globe welcomes any donations people can manage.