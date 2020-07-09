Birmingham O2 venues reveal artwork dedicated to live music

As part of O2’s national This Is Just An Interval campaign, the two venues have been provided with new artwork by local artist Roots.

She said: “There are a handful of characters that regularly show up in my work which I have used to illustrate the different types of events held at the venues.

New artwork at Birmingham's O2 Institute and Academy created by local artist Roots

"I love creating characters packed with detail and expression that the viewer can relate to in one way or another and put a smile on their face, particularly during these times.

"It was also a fun challenge using a different colour palette to my norm incorporating various tones of blue to represent O2's branding, and I wanted to create something clean and striking which could be easily seen from the roads and at a distance.

"While painting I received lots interest and positive feedback from passers-by, and definitely think the campaign has been well timed, clarifying to the public that 'this is just an interval’.”

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2, said: “We appreciate these continue to be extremely challenging circumstances for live music venues, still waiting on guidance as to when they can re-open their doors.

"As we gradually return to normality, it is so important we celebrate O2 Academy Birmingham and O2 Institute Birmingham, two venues at the very heart of their communities, loved for the many memories that they have created.

"The nation has experienced an extended break without live music, but this is just an interval and it will be back.

"We wanted to show our appreciation by ensuring fans remember the good times until we’re all able to enjoy live music together again.”