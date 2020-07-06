Funeral For A Friend to play first three albums live in Birmingham

The Bridgend sextet, who split in 2016, announced today they would perform at the city's O2 Institute in April.

The group reformed for three charity shows last year in support of Stu Brothers, a man who started the first forum dedicated to the band before they even had their own website, was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

To raise money for his young family, the rockers played three shows across Cardiff and London with all proceeds donated to the Brothers family.

Formed in 2001, the band released their debut album, Casually Dressed and Deep in Conversation, in 2003 featuring hit singles Bullet Theory, Escape Artists Never Die, Rookie of the Year and anthemic single Juneau.

The album was included on NME's album of the year list for 2003, and Rock Sound's 101 Modern Classics list.

The record debuted at number 12 on the UK charts and achieved Gold certification after sales of 100,000 copies just a year after its release.

Hours was the group's follow-up record in 2005, also reaching number 12 in the UK album charts and further cementing the group's rising reputation.

It produced four singles - Streetcar, Monsters, History and Roses for the Dead - all of which charted in the UK top 50.

Advertising

The group's third album, Tales Don't Tell Themselves, followed in 2007 including singles Into Oblivion (Reunion) and Walk Away.

Funeral For A Friend will perform at Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 18, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.