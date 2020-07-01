Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry supergroup Hollywood Vampires announce new Birmingham date

The trio will perform at the city's Utilita Arena on August 5, 2021, after the show was postponed from September 6, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour comes in support of the group's second album, Rise, released last year.

Johnny, Alice and Joe came together to record music in 2015, bonding over a love of music and a desire to celebrate their 'dead, drunk friends', says the band.

The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s including the likes of John Lennon and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Keith Moon of The Who, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees.

Musicians that have toured with the band include Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses as well as Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots.

On the tour, Hollywood Vampires will be joined by support act Killing Joke - best known for songs such as Love Like Blood, Eighties, Wardance, Change and more.

The London quartet have been cited as influences by bands such as Metallica, Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden.

