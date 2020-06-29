Moseley Folk Festival cancelled until 2021

The organisers have put back the event in Moseley Park until September 3 to 5 in 2021.

Moseley Folk and Arts says it has spent the last 10 months putting together its strongest line up yet.

It said that with no indications when large gatherings can take place it had no real option but to postpone.

More than 95 per cent of the 2020 line-up has been confirmed for the new 2021 dates including The Waterboys, Richard Hawley, The Wonder Stuff, Jade Bird and Gruff Rhys

For those who had bought tickets they will automatically transfer to 2021.

To request a refund email tickets@moseleyfolk.co.uk including details of purchase before July 24.

A virtual event is also being planned online on September 5.