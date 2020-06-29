Ellie Goulding to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The 33-year-old Kington singer will come to the city's O2 Academy as part of her Brightest Blue headline tour following the release of her new album of the same title.

Ellie was a featured performer in Global Citizen’s charity livestream, One World: Together At Home, On April 19 and raised more than £100 million for the WHO’s Covid-19 response fund.

Just days later, she took part in BBC’s Big Night In programme as part of a celebrity cover of the Foo Fighters’ Times Like These.

The charity single has since hit number one in the UK, while the Big Night In saw 6.4 million viewers and raised £27 million for Children in Need.

March 2020 also marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie’s debut album Lights which charted at number one in the UK and went on to sell over 1.4 million records globally.

The release featured hit singles such as Starry Eyed, Under The Sheets, Guns and Horses and The Writer.

Ellie’s incredible career to date has seen her celebrate two number one albums, two BRIT Awards, sell over 15 million albums and 132 million singles, amass 22 billion streams worldwide and surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube, amassing over 5 billion views globally.

Ellie Goulding will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 1, 2021.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.

