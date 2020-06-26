More artists confirmed for Birmingham drive-in concerts

Utilita Live at the Drive In will see additional performances from KT Tunstall, Boyzlife, Tom Grennan, Reef featuring Andy Taylor M Huncho this summer.

They will also be joined by What's Love Got To Do With It and Whitney Queen of the Night.

The line-up already consisted of names such as Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, The Streets, Russell Watson and many more.

The series, that will take place in the venue's North Car Park Five, begins with a performance from Tony Hadley on August 7, and ends with The Zutons on September 1.

Ticket costs vary per event, and are tiered depending on the number of passengers in your car.

Tickets are on sale via theticketfactory.com or by calling 0344 338 8222