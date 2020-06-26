Menu

More artists confirmed for Birmingham drive-in concerts

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

More artists have been confirmed for a series of drive-in concerts in Birmingham.

21/11/17 PA File Photo of KT Tunstall launches Guitarwrist, which is a non-for-profit charity jewellery collection created from well-known musicians guitar strings, at a pop-up store in Carnaby, London. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Tunstall. Picture credit should read: David Parry/PA Images. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Tunstall.

Utilita Live at the Drive In will see additional performances from KT Tunstall, Boyzlife, Tom Grennan, Reef featuring Andy Taylor M Huncho this summer.

They will also be joined by What's Love Got To Do With It and Whitney Queen of the Night.

The line-up already consisted of names such as Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, The Streets, Russell Watson and many more.

The series, that will take place in the venue's North Car Park Five, begins with a performance from Tony Hadley on August 7, and ends with The Zutons on September 1.

Ticket costs vary per event, and are tiered depending on the number of passengers in your car.

Tickets are on sale via theticketfactory.com or by calling 0344 338 8222

