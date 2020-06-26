Echo and The Bunnymen to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The tour will celebrate the songs that have brought the group 20 top 20 hits and nine top 20 albums so far during their 40-year career.

Frontman Ian McCulloch said: “Well then, here are the dates for our 2021 UK tour.

"I can’t wait to be out there with the band on all those stages in all those cities and towns, doing what I love most, playing our magical songs to our brilliant fans and, hopefully, making all our lives a little bit happier along the way."

The Liverpool quartet formed in 1978 and have since released 13 studio albums.

The band’s seminal albums Crocodiles, Heaven Up Here, Porcupine and Ocean Rain have influenced acts such as Coldplay, The Killers and The Flaming Lips.

The group will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 8.

