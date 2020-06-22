Who was the most played artist of 2019?

Ed Sheeran has claimed the title of 2019’s most played artist, while Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man was crowned the year’s most played track.

These are the top 10s in full, according to music licensing company PPL.

PPL’s most played artist chart of 2019

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Calvin Harris

3. Sam Smith

4. Jess Glynne

5. P!nk

6. George Ezra

7. Rita Ora

8. Little Mix

9. Coldplay

10. Maroon 5

PPL’s most played tracks chart of 2019

1. Giant – Calvin Harris and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

2. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus

3. Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

4. I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

5. Just You And I – Tom Walker

6. Higher Love – Kygo and Whitney Houston

7. Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

8. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

9. Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel

10. Walk Me Home – P!nk