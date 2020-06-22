V&A launches Glastonbury online celebration

The Victoria & Albert Museum has launched an online Glastonbury celebration to help “fill your festival void”.

The famous festival – due to take place this weekend – was cancelled because of the pandemic on what was meant to be a celebration of its 50th year.

Home to the nation’s Glastonbury Archive, the V&A is now hosting a seven-day “online celebration of all things Glastonbury”.

It wants people to send in written memories from the festival while a soundscape will include recordings from 2015 to explore a day in the life of Glastonbury.

The archive includes posters, programmes, designs, interviews, film, photographs, backstage passes and other memorabilia.

Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “The festival is witness to decades of creative, social and political change, and your memories are an integral part of this story.”

Written memories can be sent to glastonbury@vam.ac.uk