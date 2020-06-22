Tickets for Birmingham drive-in concert series go on sale

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will see a series of top acts perform at venues across the UK, including Birmingham's Utilitia Arena.

The series, that will take place in the venue's North Car Park Five, begins with a performance from Tony Hadley on August 7, and ends with The Zutons on September 1.

Ticket costs vary per event, and are tiered depending on the number of passengers in your car.

Other acts set to perform include Beverley Knight, Tony Hadley, Gary Numan, Sigala, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman'S Dub Club Sound System, Skindred, Russell Watson, Braniac Live, The Snuts, Bjorn Again, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, The Brand New Heavies, Dizzee Rascal and Ash.

Birmingham artists The Streets and Nathan Dawe are also set to perform.

Tickets for The Streets go on sale at 9am this Thursday.

The venue has released a Covid-19 warning and guidelines for those set to attend the concert series.

It reads: "Covid–19, often referred to as coronavirus, is an infectious disease that can result in serious and potentially fatal illness.

"There is a risk of the transmission of Covid–19 in any environment where people come together. This risk increases in enclosed spaces and with increased numbers of people.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable.

"While venues will be adopting enhanced safety measures to help attendees stay safe, the risk cannot be completely eliminated.

"Upon attending an event, you assume all risk associated with Covid-19 (unless in any way caused by the negligence the venue).

"You will also be expected to abide by all government guidance aimed at preventing the transmission of the virus; and follow all directions provided by the venue and its staff members.

"You must not attend an event if you believe that you may have been infected by Covid-19.

"Failure to comply with these measures shall entitle the venue to eject you from the event.

