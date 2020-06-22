Menu

Rescheduled date for Evanescence and Within Temptation Birmingham show announced

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The rescheduled date for Evanescence and Within Temptation in Birmingham has been announced.

Evanescence and Within Temptation

The metal icons, set to perform at the Utilita Arena on May 1, 2020, will now perform at the same venue on September 5, 2020.

The show was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen venues across the Midlands and further afield close for a period of time.

Evanescence is an American rock band fronted by Amy Lee.

Founded in Arkansas in 1995, the group is best known for hits such as Bring Me To Life, My Immortal and Going Under.

Within Temptation, meanwhile, is a Dutch symphonic metal band led by singer Sharon den Adel.

Songs they are famed for include Faster, Stand My Ground and What Have You Done.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
