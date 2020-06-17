Bloodstock Festival joins forces with European metal fests for online event

The Midlands-based festival is part of the European Metal Festival Alliance alongside Alcatraz (Belgium), Art Mania (Romania), Brutal Assault (Czech Republic), Dynamo (Netherlands), Into The Grave (Netherlands), Leyendas De Rock (Spain), Metal Days (Slovenia), Midgardsblot (Norway), Motorcultor (France), Party.San (Germany), Resurrection (Spain), and Summer Breeze (Germany).

A streaming event will take place from August 7 to 9, offering exclusive live performances from a selection of yet-to-be-revealed artists chosen by each festival, as well as exclusive new interviews, and more.

As a fundraiser for the independent festival sector, who don’t have the backing of big corporate money for their survival, viewers will be asked for €6.66 for a ‘full festival pass.’

In return, viewers will be able to enjoy three days of live performances by more than 35 metal bands at various locations around the world and other exclusive content, from the comfort of their own home.

Virtual ticket purchasers will also get a discount on a European Metal Festival Alliance Rebooting for 2021 t-shirt.

The alliance website will host a wide range of previous footage from this festival co-operative, including many sets not previously broadcast, throughout the summer.

The line-up and schedule for the streaming event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will be available on July 10.

For more information, click here.