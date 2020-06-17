Advertising
Black Sabbath releases charity Black Lives Matter shirt
Birmingham rockers Black Sabbath have released a t-shirt in support of Black Lives Matter.
The limited edition shirt is priced at $25 (£19.91) with all proceed going to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a charity aiming to 'builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to black people across the globe.'
The shirt was revealed yesterday on the iconic band's social media pages, based on the group's popular Master Of Reality album cover.
It can be shipped globally and comes in sizes from small for 4XL.
It comes in support of worldwide protests from the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.
For more information, click here.
