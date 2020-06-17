Black Sabbath releases charity Black Lives Matter shirt

The limited edition shirt is priced at $25 (£19.91) with all proceed going to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a charity aiming to 'builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to black people across the globe.'

The shirt was revealed yesterday on the iconic band's social media pages, based on the group's popular Master Of Reality album cover.

100% of the proceeds to Black Lives Matter #BlackLivesMatter blacksabbathapparelshop.com/products/black-lives-matter-t-shirt Posted by Black Sabbath on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

It can be shipped globally and comes in sizes from small for 4XL.

It comes in support of worldwide protests from the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

