Shropshire musicians come together for charity album

The album 'This Is Shropshire: For Mind' features 15 original songs by 15 Shropshire-based musicians spanning a range of genres, such as pop, rock, hip-hop, blues, electronic, acoustic and experimental.

It will be available through the Bandcamp page 'thisisshropshire.bandcamp.com' where people have been able to pre-order it to receive a track as an instant download.

All of the artist profits made from sales of the album will be donated evenly between Mind and the local organisation Shropshire Mind.

An online music festival will also be taking place on Sunday to celebrate the album's release, from 1pm through the facebook page at: facebook.com/ThisIsShropshireForMind.

The day will consist of full live streamed performances from several of the artists featured on the album.