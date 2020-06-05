DJ Elliot is spinning his discs to keep the neighbours entertained

Elliot Siwicki from Ludlow has been entertaining his whole street each Thursday night during the Clap for NHS at 8pm. The 11 year-old is a huge music lover and is usually part of a musical theatre group, so wanted to share his passion with his neighbours.

His mother, Michelle, said he has brought the whole street together and lifted everyone's spirits.

"He started off with his own little DJ set but he was not very happy with the volume, he said it wasn't loud enough," she said.

"So we borrowed my brother's 1980s sound system and found out all my old vinyl collection. We did a VE day afternoon on our street and a neighbour helped him who plays guitar – he lent Elliot his speaker and microphone.

"Now Elliot plays two or three records and if it's anybody's birthday we do a shout out and all sing happy birthday. He loves it, he says thank you Mary Elizabeth Street every night and says 'be safe'.

"Everyone claps and cheers and people even dance – a couple on our street does jive dancing. Most of it is older stuff from the 80s or Motown so they love it. It has given Elliot something to concentrate on after lockdown and not being at school – it is something positive."

As the Clap for NHS tradition seems to be ending, the Siwicki's said this week would be their last, but neighbours persuaded them to keep the show going.

"We said this week would be our last one but there are a few people living on their own or a bit older in our street and they asked if we could carry on just playing a few songs maybe a bit earlier, and they can have a cup of tea on their drive and have a bit of a chat with the neighbours.

"It is a chance for them to see and speak to people. It has really lifted spirits and we have got to know each other where we didn't before. He loves music and acting and goes to a musical theatre group normally so that has filled a void there really. I'm just so proud of him because it was all his idea and his hard work."