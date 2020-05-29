Shrewsbury's Lets Rock festival postponed

Let’s Rock was due to feature at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park this year but will now go ahead on July 17 2021.

The line-ups remain the same, with headliners including Adam Ant, OMD, Wet Wet Wet, and UB40, and other performers including Tony Hadley, The Boomtown Rats, Kim Wilde, Marc Almond, Sister Sledge, The Undertones, Midge Ure’s Electronica, Toyah, T’Pau, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Chesney Hawkes, Betty Boo, and Heaven 17.

A recent LockdownFest, organised by Let’s Rock in aid of their official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, raised more than £130,000 for the charity.

The online event – which featured live-at-home sets from Let’s Rock legends including Tony Hadley, Wet Wet Wet, ABC, Jools Holland, Howard Jones, Midge Ure, and Jason Donovan – was live streamed on YouTube and drew an estimated audience of two million.

LockdownFest was trending at number two during the evening, above Britain’s Got Talent and just below Eurovision 2020: Europe Shine A Light.

A Let’s Rock spokesman said: “We’re humbled by the generosity shown by our audience in raising £130,000 for Child Bereavement UK. We put together LockdownFest because we aren’t able to raise funds for the charity at our events this year, and because we felt we all needed a bit of a pick me up. There were so many great performances on the night, big thanks to all the artists who took part.

“This year really has proved that Let’s Rock is a family, and so finally we’d like to say a huge thank you to the Let’s Rock family for the incredible loyalty and understanding you’ve shown us during these exceptional times. We all deserve one hell of a party next summer.”

A celebration of all things pop and 80s, Let’s Rock offers gloriously unpretentious non-stop fun, with legendary artists performing hit after hit to a crowd of all ages – many of whom embrace the throwback vibe by dressing in their finest retro fashion.

Independently run and owned, UK Live has raised over £500,000 for Child Bereavement UK since the very first Let’s Rock, Let’s Rock The Moor in Cookham, Berkshire, in 2009.

Since then Let’s Rock has grown and grown, with 2019 proving the most successful summer series its eleven-year history, with twelve festival locations and a total audience of over 150,000.

Original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and each ticket is transferable to any other of the Lets Rock locations in 2021.