Virtual party hosted by Shrewsbury DJs ends with wedding bells

The 90s Revival Show, run by Shrewsbury DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett from their kitchens, had its first proposal last weekend.

Harriet Oakley popped the question to Steve Sant who said yes, much to the delight of the thousands of viewers and listeners who wished them congratulations.

DJ Dave said: "On Saturday’s show we did our first live ‘Will you marry me?’ With it being a leap year Harriett Oakley asked Steve Sant to marry her and he said yes!"

The DJs also released their app so that businesses can advertise on the show from this weekend. People will also be able to purchase their new range of T-shirts and face masks.

"When our large gig is rearranged, people will also be able to purchase their tickets from it too," added Dave.

This week Dario G will be making a special guest appearance. The artist released summer hits Carnival De Paris and Sunchyme back in the 90s.

To watch this Saturday's show from 6pm visit facebook.com/The90sRevival