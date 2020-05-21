Telford student’s lockdown music video has an important message

Ethan Slack-Wynn, Donnington, recorded a cover of the Crowded House hit ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, which he felt contained a perfect message to lift spirits during the Covid-19 crisis.

The song was recorded at Telford College just before lockdown. The video – created after, with social distancing rules followed – was shot in the rolling hills and forests of the Atherstone area, where Ethan’s mother now lives.

“Once it had been completed, we knew that we wanted to release it,” Ethan said. “We thought that it showed our progress and how much we've learnt and developed as artists.

“I also felt it appropriate to release it during this time period because of everything that is going on – I wanted to portray the message that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“This song suited this perfectly because of the lyrics and the message they convey. For example 'We know they won't win' is a symbol that coronavirus won't win, and we will bounce back stronger.”

Ethan's recording and accompanying video are hopefully another step towards a full-time music career for the former Priory School student, who has described his Telford College course as "an amazing experience".

Ethan said: “I have been performing since I was five, but the realisation that I wanted to pursue music as a career really took off in around year eight. It helped me through all the bullying that I had, and to grow into a stronger, more ambitious person.”

As a member of Telford Priory School Choir, Ethan performed all over Europe, including in Spain, Italy, France, Belgium and Holland. But he said his time at Telford College had taken his music knowledge to the next level.

“It has been an amazing experience. Since studying here, the way I approach music has changed a lot. I have been able to do things that I never thought possible before, especially with the tech stuff.

“I can't thank Andy, Vin, Jared, Ben and Lyndsey enough for all the support they have given me during my time at Telford College."

When lockdown is over, Ethan plans to move on to Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, or Liverpool Music Academy.

Before that, though, he says he will be publishing some original material on his streaming services over the coming weeks.

He said: “My main aim is to be a successful touring musician, solo or in a band. I wish to change people’s lives for the better with my music, just as artists like Chris Martin and Van McCann did for me. I wish to be an inspiration for the next generation.”

Telford College music tutor Benjamin Fitzharris said: ​"Ethan is passionate about songwriting and performing, and has really developed these skills over the last two years.

“His dedication to music, paired with his musical talent, will result in a bright future in the music industry."

Ethan’s latest music video can be found on his Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCbEB-9G9qLpIbcohq2WUkuA.