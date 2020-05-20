New date announced for Rammstein Midlands show

The German metallers will perform at Coventry's Ricoh Arena on June 19, 2021, after it was originally set to take place on June 20 this year.

A statement from the band said: "Today we're delighted to announce the new, rescheduled dates for this year’s Rammstein - tour, which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

"All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates."

This will be the band's first stadium tour.

Formed in 1994, the band are best known for songs such as Deutschland, Ich Will, Du Hast, Sonne, Ausländer, Radio and more.

Commercially, the band have been very successful, earning many number one albums as well as gold and platinum certifications in countries around the world.

