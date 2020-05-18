Online music lessons carry on for Shropshire rock enthusiasts

Tutors from Backbeat Music School have been providing online lessons for the past month to students wanting to learn musical instruments after group sessions usually held in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton and Wem were stopped.

Using videos on Facebook, the tutors had been breaking down songs by offering detailed instructions on its constituent parts: vocals, drums, guitar or bass, everyday from the beginning of the week so that everyone could join in and play in full on a Friday.

Co-founder Adam Knight said: "We had to abandon the group sessions in Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Wem as soon as lockdown was announced. However, many of our students still wanted a connection to Backbeat, so we revamped the format and now everyone is learning songs through social media.

"It’s not ideal but as the videos are pre-recorded people can rewind and repeat particular stages of the video, almost like a one-to-one lesson, thus being well prepared for the big play at the end of the week.

"So far, we’ve had a lot of fun covering songs by The Beatles, Bryan Adams, Queen and Stevie Wonder. Like all businesses we would welcome a time when we can return to the original way of teaching and personal interaction with everyone attending our sessions, but until then we will continue to provide the online lesson option, especially for people who, for one reason or another, are still at home."

Dawn Edwards, one of their students, said using the online lessons has been positive: “I've been a vocalist with Backbeat Music School since it began and have really enjoyed the lessons and our first live gig.

"When Covid 19 brought everything to a halt, the guys looked to their online presence to support families during lockdown.

"It's been a great opportunity for ageing, rocking parents to share a love of music with their kids, whilst covering some of the music curriculum and having fun and a bit of family bonding at the same time."

Backbeat Music School’s online lessons will begin again on Monday May 18 through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backbeatmusicschool/.