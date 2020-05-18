One Direction fans call for reunion as group approaches 10th anniversary

One Direction fans from around the world have called on the boy band to reform, during Capital’s online alternative to its Summertime Ball.

In a video, fans from the Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, the US, India, China, Israel and the UK danced along to the group’s 2013 hit Best Song Ever.

The boy band went on hiatus in 2016, a few months after Zayn Malik left the group, and the members have all pursued solo projects.

You danced to @onedirection's 'Best Song Ever' and something pretty special happened at #BestOfCapitalSTB… pic.twitter.com/nqXJqJIIq4 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 16, 2020

Hosting The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp told viewers: “All of this week on Capital, we’ve been asking you to film yourself partying along to the track to help prove to the lads how much we want that 10th anniversary reunion.

“Safe to say, you answered. Check this out.”

Liam Payne has said the group are all in touch, as they prepare to mark a decade since they formed on The X Factor in 2010.

The annual Summertime Ball, which usually takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising

Instead, the station broadcast highlights from the past 11 years, including Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello.

The show featured footage of One Direction opening the ball in 2015 with What Makes You Beautiful and Best Song Ever.

It was also hosted live by Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, and Capital Evening Show’s Jimmy Hill.

The Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball is available on Capital’s YouTube channel and Global Player.