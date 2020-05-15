Anniversary concert cancelled for Alveley Village Band

The concert was meant to be held this Saturday, May 16 at St Mary's Church in Alveley in the Severn Valley.

Press officer for the band Jenny Jarvis said: "We would have been celebrating our thirtieth anniversary concert this Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Alveley. Unfortunately due to coronavirus, this and all our other summer concerts have been postponed. This occasion was also to commemorate our much loved founder of the band – Mr Colin Jones who sadly passed away earlier this year.

"Under our musical director, Ed Taylor we would have been playing a passionate mix of village tunes and some old favourites. So we would like to send our best wishes to the band for their dedication and hard work. Rehearsals hopefully will resume as soon as possible.

"We hope to meet with the public as soon as lockdown ends, and our sincere thoughts are with everybody."

The next planned concert is at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on the September 23.