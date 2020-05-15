Menu

Advertising

Anniversary concert cancelled for Alveley Village Band

By Megan Archer | Bridgnorth | Music | Published:

The 30th anniversary concert of Alveley Village Band has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

15/3/2014. Alveley Primary School. Alveley Band appeal for new members. PICTURE: SIMON DEVEY.

The concert was meant to be held this Saturday, May 16 at St Mary's Church in Alveley in the Severn Valley.

Press officer for the band Jenny Jarvis said: "We would have been celebrating our thirtieth anniversary concert this Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Alveley. Unfortunately due to coronavirus, this and all our other summer concerts have been postponed. This occasion was also to commemorate our much loved founder of the band – Mr Colin Jones who sadly passed away earlier this year.

"Under our musical director, Ed Taylor we would have been playing a passionate mix of village tunes and some old favourites. So we would like to send our best wishes to the band for their dedication and hard work. Rehearsals hopefully will resume as soon as possible.

"We hope to meet with the public as soon as lockdown ends, and our sincere thoughts are with everybody."

The next planned concert is at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on the September 23.

Music Entertainment Bridgnorth entertainment Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Megan Archer

By Megan Archer
Chief Reporter - @MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News