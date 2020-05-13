Shropshire trio to release music video tonight

The video sees the band performing against a vibrant pink backdrop, whilst being force-fed, having cake chucked over them and being drawn over against their will.

Guitarist Dan Jones said: “Wake Up is a song for any moment. Whether you’re sad, happy, angry, confused or just having a moment, it lifts and separates you from everything that’s going on around you.

"Lyrically, the song is just one big emotional juxtaposition and we’ve tried to capture that throughout the video.” It was shot and directed by Clearway Media (Creeper, Dream State), and will go live at 7pm.

Watch the video when it releases here:

The UMA - Wake Up (Official Music Video)

Last year, The UMA released their first musical offering in the form of tracks Wake Up and Working For It. Both went down a storm live on the band’s debut tour, supporting WSTR around the UK.

This week would have seen the band perform at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton, but it has been postponed until next year following government advice around the coronavirus outbreak. The trio one day hope to headline iconic venues such as London’s O2 Arena.

The UMA were brought together thanks to a love of the same music and shared ambitions.

The band all grew up surrounded by music being played in their family households, and all have clear fond memories of realising they wanted to be in a band for the first time. Having met each other through work and mutual friends several years ago, Phil Marsh, Dan Jones and Ben Degg started writing together and the rest is history.