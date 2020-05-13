Shropshire musicians create charity NHS album

Mark Fielden, of Shrewsbury, has raised more than £10,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Charity at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital through a series of Chords Crush Cancer musical fundraisers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the 41-year-old wanted to carry on raising cash for a good cause and organised the new album in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Called Together, it features artists from around the county and as far afield as Ireland and Lanzarote.

Mark said: "With the current situation we find ourselves in, we wanted to raise some money for the NHS and frontline workers who are doing so much to keep people safe.

"As Chords Crush Cancer nights are musical themed, music seemed to be the way forward.

"Music connects people in different ways throughout the world, so the idea of the CD was born.

"All songs are original and have been donated to us from as local as Shropshire to as far afield as Ireland and Lanzarote.

"We came up with the name Together and the hashtag #songsforourfrontline heroes, combined with the rainbow themed design and the authority to use the NHS Charities logo."

Mark used his music contacts to start putting the album together, but musicians around the world got in touch after he put out an appeal on social media.

Grateful

One of the 17 tracks, Oh Can't You See, was also written by former Shrewsbury Town FC player Austin Berkley.

Another by Bridgnorth musician Simon Davies, called Stay Home, was specifically written for the lockdown.

Mark, who is a retail manager, said: "I've got friends who are nurses.

"I'm grateful to them and everyone on the front line who are putting their lives on the line.

"I think people really pull together with music and we're hoping the CD will raise lots of money for the NHS."

Hard copies are available to buy for £7, including postage and packing, or the album can be download for £5 at togethersongs.bandcamp.com/releases

Mark can be contacted at www.facebook.com/songsforourfrontlineheroes