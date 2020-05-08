Menu

Shropshire duo PUKK release lockdown song in tribute to key workers

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Music | Published:

Shropshire duo PUKK have created a lockdown song in tribute to key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PUKK are Shropshire duo Joe Chalmers, left, and Mark Beamson

The Telford-based band, which has been going since 2016, consists of frontman Joe Chalmers, 46, and drummer Mark Beamson, 47.

During the lockdown, the band has come up with a song called Together Apart, which commends key workers who are helping to keep things moving.

A music video has also been produced, showing pictures of local workers and how they are helping.

Watch the video:

PUKK - TOGETHER APART (Acoustic Demo)

Joe, of Dawley, said: "I wrote a song off the cuff one afternoon and home recorded it.

"I will get a studio version after lockdown.

"A family member put a video clip together for the song.

"It's applause in a song for all the frontline workers who are keeping society going right now.

"The song Together Apart is a love song to those who are making a difference whether they can afford to or not.

"In Telford and Wrekin there are so many systems in place adopted at short notice to great effect.

"My wife is a key worker and this is for her and everyone else making life better for all of us."

