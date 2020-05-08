Advertising
Shropshire duo PUKK release lockdown song in tribute to key workers
Shropshire duo PUKK have created a lockdown song in tribute to key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Telford-based band, which has been going since 2016, consists of frontman Joe Chalmers, 46, and drummer Mark Beamson, 47.
During the lockdown, the band has come up with a song called Together Apart, which commends key workers who are helping to keep things moving.
A music video has also been produced, showing pictures of local workers and how they are helping.
Watch the video:
Joe, of Dawley, said: "I wrote a song off the cuff one afternoon and home recorded it.
"I will get a studio version after lockdown.
"A family member put a video clip together for the song.
"It's applause in a song for all the frontline workers who are keeping society going right now.
"The song Together Apart is a love song to those who are making a difference whether they can afford to or not.
"In Telford and Wrekin there are so many systems in place adopted at short notice to great effect.
"My wife is a key worker and this is for her and everyone else making life better for all of us."
