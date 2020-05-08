Brass band raising the roof for friend after heart and lung transplant

Ifton Colliery Band now want to say thank you to transplant unit at Wythenshawe Hospital for keeping their friend alive – and have done so by creating a special lockdown video of the band performing Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid.

The band, who are based in Chirk, are aiming to raise £1,000 and are already about half way there after posting the video to their Facebook page.

Ifton Colliery Band's rendition of Under The Sea from The Little Mermaid

A spokesperson for the band said they are just so grateful that a match was found for Martin Bellis, their bass trombone player.

"On Christmas Eve 2018 as he was about to leave for our last carolling job of the year our beloved bass trombone player, Martin Bellis, received the call from Wythenshawe Transplant Unit that they had found a match.

"Our director Scott received a tearful phone call telling him the news he was going to receive the best Christmas present ever, new a heart and lungs.

Ifton Colliery Band's rendition of Under The Sea from The Little Mermaid

"It has been a long and rocky road to recovery for Martin, with rejection in one of the lungs in the early and having to undergo another gruelling operation to remove part of the new lung.

Advertising

"Martin is back in band and playing his trombone, this wouldn't have been possible without the care he received and continues to from the fantastic team at the transplant unit at Wythenshawe hospital.

"The band would like to say thank you for everything they have done and giving Martin safely back to us so we would like to raise some money to give back to them and help other people like Martin."

Watch the video at facebook.com/IftonCollieryBand/videos/3040268359350355/

The team are raising money on JustGiving.com and are accepting donations of any amount.