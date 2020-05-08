Art takeover tour moved online for lockdown fun

The entreprenuerial Nick Corston is running the UK Art Takeover. The event was originally a tour he was planning to take to schools in May, Ludlow being one of the backdrops and original tour locations on May 14.

However, following lockdown, he has moved the workshops online.

Mr Corston said: “#UKArtTakeOver is a free program of local activities and pop-up events for schools and children at home, originally planned pre-lockdown to be toured across the country now to be virtually broadcast via social media as a series of creativity in the home workshops, supporting parents with their home schooling via a fun and engaging platform.

“Each day a creative workshop will be broadcast from a variety of location backdrops for children at home in lockdown via The UK Art Takeover social media channels.” to participate in this festival of creativity…celebrating art in all its forms and inspiring kids and their parents to get busy making and creating.”

Mr Corston’s company, Steam Co, is a nationwide non-profit community enterprise which helps connect children with their art and communities with their schools by running creativity days.

Their mission is to inspire creativity in schools, work and lives.

People can log on by visiting: www.steamco.org.uk/ukarttakeover

The #UkArt Takeover Tour will focus on a variety of locations and the first dates of the forthcoming timetable for the tour are as follows:

Saturday, May 9 – From Bude, Cornwall, Kids Creativity workshop with Nick Corston.

Sunday, May 10 – From Glastonbury, Somerset, Kids Creativity workshop with Nick Corston.

Monday, May 11 - From Cowes, Isle of Wight Kids Yoga with Laura Gate Eastley & Angel.

Tuesday, May 12 – From Liverpool, Merseyside, Kids Creativity workshop with Nick Corston

Wednesday, May 13 – From Newcastle, Tyneside, Kids Art Class with Mini Monets.

Thursday, May 14 – From Ludlow, Shropshire, Discover your Hometown Histories with Nick Corston.

Friday, May 15 – From Leeds, Yorkshire Kids Creativity workshop with Nick Corston

Saturday, May 16 – From Oxford, Oxfordshire, Kids comedy Beatbox workshop with Jarred Christmas & The Hobbit.

Sunday, May 17 – Brent, London Kids disco with Nick Corston.

Wednesday, May 20 – Brighton. Host your own Mini Festival at home.

Sunday, May 24 – Hay on Wye. Celebrating Childrens Books & creative writing with The Art of Literature Festival

Friday, May 29, to Sunday, May 31 – The #Uk Art Takeover Festival. With live music, interviews and workshops streamed across 3 days from Glen Matlock & Earl Slick (Fri), Simon Bartholemew of The Brand New Heavies (Sat) and The X Factor's Lucy Spraggen (Sun).