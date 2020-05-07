Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti postpone Telford shows

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and in-line with Government advice, the decision has been taken that the concerts – which had been due to take place at the QEII Arena on June 27 and 28 – can no longer go ahead as planned.

Sir Tom Jones has been rearranged for June 27, 2021, and any tickets purchased remain valid and have been transferred to the new date.

Organisers are still waiting for confirmation as to whether Jack Savoretti's concert can be rearranged, and are asking that customers who have tickets be patient and wait a little longer for confirmation of a new date in 2021.

Sir Tom Jones said: “I am really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this summer have had to be postponed until next year.

“As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment.

“My team have been monitoring the UK Government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows.

“It is also important to help ease the pressure on those working on the front line to fight this virus.

Jack Savoretti. Pic: Chris Rawlins

“You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first.

“In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Jack Savoretti said: “Every consideration has been given to the safety and wellbeing of the fans, band, crew and event organisers.

“Considerable effort is being made to reschedule this show.

"We hope to bring you more news within a month.”