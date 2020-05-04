RAF Cosford voluntary band record special song for coronavirus lockdown

Members of the band performed a special rendition of the Bear Necessities to remind everyone to stay home during the lockdown and stay safe.

Acting Bandmaster, Sergeant James Buckley, said they wanted to spread positivity with an important message, and while the band could not get together in real life, they all recorded their parts separately on mobile phones.

RAF Cosford Voluntary band at the base in Shropshire ready to perform

James, who lives in St. Georges in Telford, said: "We sent out the music to everyone and we had already rehearsed the piece quite a while ago before everything happened.

"Then everyone listened to the clip on headphones and played along to it to keep in time. Everyone recorded it on their mobile phones and sent it back to myself and one of the corporals who worked to put it all together, editing the video and sound. And the finished product is what you see.

"It is a really popular tune with adults and children so we just tweaked the title to say only leave your house for the 'bare necessities'. The restrictions are still in force but people are starting to slip a bit.

"I personally do not want lockdown relaxed. My wife had coronavirus, so I know first hand how hard it is. She has recovered now but it was a scary time."

James said the best way to send a message sometimes is with music and the band missed playing together – it has been seven weeks since their last rehearsal.

"Out of 50 of our members, five of them are actually serving. We are made up of service men and women, veterans and civilians from the local area.

"It is our great love of wanting to make music that brings us together. There is no charge, and if people do not have their own instruments, we can provide them.

"We have people playing from 18 to 84 and from doctors to schoolteachers, anyone can get involved."

To find out more about the band and get involved, visit cosfordvoluntaryband.co.uk . The video is available on their Facebook page and more information can also be found about the band there.