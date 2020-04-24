Talented teacher Osian plays cornet and two trombones with his feet – all at the same time

Osian Davies, 26, from Llanerfyl, near Welshpool, will take centre stage as part of a wacky oompah band in a new programme, Sioe Fach Fawr (Big Little Show) on S4C.

Affectionately known locally as Osian Trombôn, the talented teacher and his fellow band members took weeks to perfect their performance.

Osian, who is head of music at the local high school, Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion, said his inspiration came from a five-piece Austrian ensemble called Mnozil Brass who pioneered this bizarre form of oompah band music.

He said: "I roped in my friend Dave Dart who also played trombone, Robbie Wood, who played bass, Hannah Wood, Ronnie’s wife, who also played trombone and Robbie’s sister Katie, who played cornet.

Osian Davies and his musical feet performing with the wacky oompah band

"We played a piece called Lonely Boy and we even wore lederhosen for the performance, complete with Alpine hats.

"We had to design a new chair to support my legs. I found I was getting terrible back ache and cramp in my legs from holding my legs and feet up to play the trombone sliders.

"It meant I was in a sort of birth position, so the chair might have come in handy for Hannah who was heavily pregnant at the time. I also had to teach her to play the trombone as she couldn’t play it before."

The show, which is a sort of Welsh version of Britain's Got Talent, starts on Saturday, May 2, and Osian's episode will air on Saturday, May 30, at 8pm.

Assistant producer Dafydd Rhys Lloyd says the concept of the show is to show off the "brilliant talent" that can be found around Wales.

"Osian Davies and his ensemble were definitely one of the star turns on the series but the standard was exceptionally high wherever we went. It’s amazing just what talented people we Welsh are."