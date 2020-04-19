Shropshire Celine Dion tribute raising money for charity in online concert

Leanne Love, who has been a tribute act to the Canadian born singer since she was 14 years-old, is taking part in Rock the Lockdown – a global concert livestreamed through Facebook, with acts from all over performing for hundreds of thousands of viewers.

While people are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the founders of Rock the Lockdown, Lucy Pardoe, Ollie Hughes and Stephen Richards, decided to entertain people online instead of their normal shows in the Costa Del Sol.

Leanne Love as Celine Dion

The group contacted Leanne after seeing some of her own livestreamed shows on Facebook, and asked her to be part of the show on Sunday afternoon.

"I am absolutely honoured to be asked to perform," Leanne said.

"I have been a Celine Dion impersonator since I was 14 years-old. She is my icon.

"My own live streams have been getting thousands of people watching them – one had 56,000 views and my page has had 2,000 shares."

The concert on Sunday will be raising money for a Spanish charity called Collective Calling which support homeless people in Spanish communities.

Leanne will be performing at 2.30pm on Sunday on the Rock the Lockdown Facebook page.

Next week, Leanne will again be performing to raise money for the NHS on World Concert Day, on Sunday April 26.

The busy performer said her tribute career started when she was 8 years-old and heard Celine Dion's song Think Twice for the first time.

"I remember doing karaoke as a teenager and I sang Think Twice and people told me how much I sounded like her.

"They said I had the voice and I looked like her, which is such a compliment.

"I think that is my favourite song to perform to because it brings back a special memory."